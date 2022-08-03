Left Menu

Myanmar junta frustrating everyone over peace plan - Malaysia minister

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 03-08-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Myanmar's ruling military has been uncooperative and has frustrated everyone in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with its lack of progress in implementing a peace plan, Malaysia's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah in a news conference on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting in Cambodia said the peace process should be inclusive of the junta's opponents and its implementation should also involve international organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

