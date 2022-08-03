Germany has all documents needed to deliver gas turbine - spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:06 IST
The Nord Stream 1 turbine serviced in Canada that is currently in Germany is not affected by sanctions and thus the documents demanded by Russia are not required, said a German government spokesperson.
"We have all the documents that are required from Russia at hand and can deliver at any time," said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Wednesday.
