Left Menu

Kunda MLA's father protests over temporary gate built near mosque for Muharram

He also accused the administration of not listening to his demand.The SDM said efforts are underway to resolve the issue amicably.On the other hand, the other side said Uday Pratap Singh tries to hurt their religious sentiments every year on the occasion of Muharram.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:38 IST
Kunda MLA's father protests over temporary gate built near mosque for Muharram
  • Country:
  • India

Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh’s father on Wednesday started a protest demanding the removal of a temporary gate built at a village here for Muharram.

Kunda Subdivisonal Magistrate (SDM) Satish Tripathi said during Muharram a gate is built near a mosque in Sheikhpur Ashiq village, which is removed on the 10th day of the Islamic month.

Kunwar Uday Pratap Singh started the protest demanding the removal of the gate, registering an objection to this. He said sentiments of Hindus will get hurt if they pass through the gate and won’t call off his protest till the gate is removed. He also accused the administration of not listening to his demand.

The SDM said efforts are underway to resolve the issue amicably.

On the other hand, the other side said Uday Pratap Singh tries to hurt their religious sentiments every year on the occasion of Muharram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022