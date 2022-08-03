Kunda MLA's father protests over temporary gate built near mosque for Muharram
He also accused the administration of not listening to his demand.The SDM said efforts are underway to resolve the issue amicably.On the other hand, the other side said Uday Pratap Singh tries to hurt their religious sentiments every year on the occasion of Muharram.
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh’s father on Wednesday started a protest demanding the removal of a temporary gate built at a village here for Muharram.
Kunda Subdivisonal Magistrate (SDM) Satish Tripathi said during Muharram a gate is built near a mosque in Sheikhpur Ashiq village, which is removed on the 10th day of the Islamic month.
Kunwar Uday Pratap Singh started the protest demanding the removal of the gate, registering an objection to this. He said sentiments of Hindus will get hurt if they pass through the gate and won’t call off his protest till the gate is removed. He also accused the administration of not listening to his demand.
The SDM said efforts are underway to resolve the issue amicably.
On the other hand, the other side said Uday Pratap Singh tries to hurt their religious sentiments every year on the occasion of Muharram.
