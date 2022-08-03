Left Menu

Nigeria's military to use 'maximum firepower' against armed groups

But the militants have carried a number of attacks outside their northeastern enclave, raising fears that their networks may be spreading to other parts of the country. Nigerian Air Force (NAF) head Air Marshal Oladayo Amao told commanders during a Tuesday meeting that the security situation "remains fluid and uncertain" with armed groups moving between northern states, a statement released by NAF on Wednesday said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:44 IST
Nigeria's military to use 'maximum firepower' against armed groups
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's military will use maximum firepower to uproot the armed groups that are behind mounting insecurity in the country, the airforce said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the situation, if unchecked, could impact a general election in February.

Attacks by Islamist insurgents in the northeast and kidnappings for ransom and killings of villagers in the northwest have become an almost daily occurrence in Nigeria. But the militants have carried a number of attacks outside their northeastern enclave, raising fears that their networks may be spreading to other parts of the country.

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) head Air Marshal Oladayo Amao told commanders during a Tuesday meeting that the security situation "remains fluid and uncertain" with armed groups moving between northern states, a statement released by NAF on Wednesday said. Amao said operational commanders should "show no mercy and ensure they employ maximum firepower against terrorists posing security threats in the country."

The government early this year designated bandits as terrorists but the military's response has been sporadic, in part because its resources are concentrated against insurgents. That has left the bandits to roam largely freely. President Muhammadu Buhari said late on Tuesday the Nigerian government had given security forces "full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness."

Buhari spoke after a spate of attacks last weekend by gunmen in three northern states, which left scores of people dead. On Tuesday, the Nigerian police said it deployed additional manpower around Abuja to bolster security, days after local reports of an attack at a checkpoint near the capital.

Security will be a major issue when Nigerians vote for a new president in February to succeed Buhari, who cannot stand again after serving the two terms permitted by the constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022