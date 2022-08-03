UP post offices lend a hand to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' a success

Uttar Pradesh postal department is pulling all stops to make tricolours available at all of its post offices to help people participate in the ‘Har-Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ -- a yearlong programme being held to mark the 75 years of Independence. ''We have started the sale of the tricolour from post offices to motivate people to participate in the Har-Ghar Tiranga campaign of the government,'' Postmaster General, Lucknow (HQ) region, Vivek Kumar Daksh said. The department has on sale tricolour measuring 20 inches by 30 inches at a minimal rate of Rs 25 each. The sale of flags from post offices began on August 1.

''We have received positive responses from the public and have seen a rise in demand for flags. We are making all efforts to ensure their availability to every post office including those located in rural pockets,'' said the officer. He said that one can also order a maximum of five tricolours to be delivered to their home from E-post office service at the same rate, with no extra delivery charges.

A programme to make people aware about the initiative was organised by the postal department at General Post Officer (GPO) Lucknow on Wednesday. In view of the upcoming Rakshabandhan, the postal department has also launched “designer waterproof” envelopes.

These envelopes can be used to send rakhis by sisters to their brothers in different parts of the country.

The envelopes are available for sale at every post office, officials said.

The department has made special arrangements to handle rakhi mails and ensure their timely delivery, said the official.

