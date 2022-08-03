DRI seizes Rs 133 cr-worth psychotropic substance used to make 'party drug' from Haryana factory

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a factory in Haryana's Yamunanagar and seized Rs 133 crore-worth psychotropic substance used in manufacturing a party drug, an official statement said on Wednesday. The factory was involved in illicit manufacturing of Ephedrine, a controlled substance used in the manufacture of Methamphetamine -- a party drug, more commonly known as ice, crystal meth, speed etc, it said. The DRI officers, during the searches carried out at the factory premises over a period of two days starting July 29, seized 661 kg of Ephedrine and 5,200 kg of raw materials valued at Rs 133 crore in the international illicit market, said the statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Equipments like centrifuges and glass line reactors, which were being used to manufacture the chemical drugs were also recovered, it added. Two persons, including one of the financiers, have been arrested in this case and further investigations are underway, the statement said.

''Busting of a factory manufacturing illicit drugs deals a body-blow to the drug syndicates engaged in manufacturing, sale and distribution of such drugs, which have the potential to harm India's youth,'' it added. In another case, the DRI officers intercepted a person at Bengaluru railway station, search of whose bag led to the recovery of 16 kg heroin valued at Rs 112 crore in the international market.

The narcotic was ingeniously concealed in the false cavity of the trolley bag carried by him. ''This person had arrived in Bengaluru by the morning flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and was on his way to New Delhi, when he was intercepted. The said person has been arrested and further investigations are underway,'' the statement said.

DRI is committed to making utmost efforts to protect India from the menace of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances that have wide ranging socio-economic implications, it said. In the financial year 2021-22, through its operations conducted across the length and breadth of India, the DRI seized 3,463 kg of heroin, 208 kg of pseudoephedrine and 321 kg of cocaine, together valued at almost Rs 19,800 crore in the international illicit market, it added.

