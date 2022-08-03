Iran nuclear talks to save 2015 pact will resume shortly - Russian envoy
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-08-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 21:19 IST
Russia stands ready for constructive talks aimed at salvaging Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Russia's envoy to the talks tweeted on Wednesday, as Iranian and U.S. top negotiators head to Vienna to hold indirect negotiations.
"Looks like the #ViennaTalks on restoration of the #JCPOA will resume shortly ... The Russian negotiators stand ready for constructive talks in order to finalise the agreement," Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)
