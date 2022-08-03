Left Menu

Iran nuclear talks to save 2015 pact will resume shortly - Russian envoy

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-08-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 21:19 IST
Iran nuclear talks to save 2015 pact will resume shortly - Russian envoy
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Russia stands ready for constructive talks aimed at salvaging Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Russia's envoy to the talks tweeted on Wednesday, as Iranian and U.S. top negotiators head to Vienna to hold indirect negotiations.

"Looks like the #ViennaTalks on restoration of the #JCPOA will resume shortly ... The Russian negotiators stand ready for constructive talks in order to finalise the agreement," Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022