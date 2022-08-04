Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Schroeder's actions are 'disgusting'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday branded as "disgusting" the behaviour of ex-German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who said Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war.
Schroeder, who is a friend of President Vladimir Putin, said he met the Kremlin leader last week, adding there was even the possibility of slowly reaching a cease-fire. "It is simply disgusting when former leaders of major states with European values work for Russia, which is at war against these values," Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak earlier dismissed Schroeder as a "voice of the Russian royal court" and said any negotiated peace settlement with Moscow would be contingent on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops.
