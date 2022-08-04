Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh: Security forces apprehend active ENNG member

A member of the East Naga National Group (ENNG) cadre has been arrested, said officials on Wednesday.

04-08-2022

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A member of the East Naga National Group (ENNG) cadre has been arrested, said officials on Wednesday. The arrest was made based on specific inputs by troops of Digboi Battalion of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps.

The officials also recovered incriminating material from the ENNG cadre including a pistol with eight rounds. The security forces arrested the accused on August 2 in Tirap District. The accused was later handed over to Police.

Further investigations are underway. Earlier in July, the Indian Army's Rupai Battalion of Red Shield Division launched an operation along with Sadiya Police and apprehended an active Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) cadre in the general area of New Balijan of Sadiya district, Assam.

The swift action of the security forces on Saturday resulted in the apprehension of the active cadre along with one 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine and four live rounds. On further questioning, the individual confessed that he belongs to the Eastern Naga National Government outfit and was involved in extortion activities.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Rangashor Chakma, 25, resident of Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh who was involved in extortion activities. He was handed over to the police for further investigation. (ANI)

.

