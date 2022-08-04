Inform steps taken to implement ban on sale of Chinese 'manjha' for kite flying: HC to police

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city police to inform it about the steps taken to implement the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order banning the sale of Chinese synthetic 'manjha' used for kite flying.

The court was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds are killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass-coated strings.

"What steps Delhi Police has taken to ensure that Chinese 'manjha' is not used? What steps have you taken for the implementation of the NGT order? Take instructions and inform us," a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The Delhi government's standing counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lao submitted that orders in this regard are passed every year and urged the court to hear the matter to enable him to take instructions from the Delhi Police.

"The counsel appearing for the Delhi Police prays for listing of the matter tomorrow," the bench said.

Central government standing counsel Anil Soni submitted that the NGT has already passed directions in this regard and the problem is not with kites, it is with the Chinese synthetic 'manjha' which has already been banned by the NGT.

"… every kite flyer tries to source and use string/ thread that is glass coated or metallic, popularly known as 'Chinese manjha' which is more dangerous and life and safety of not only humans but also of birds is endangered due to this," the plea said.

Petitioner Sanser Pal Singh contended that a complete ban on kite flying, its making, sale and purchase, and storage is the only solution as it is difficult to catch the culprit or fix the responsibility when an accident occurs due to kite string.

The petitioner said he had met with an accident in 2006 when a kite string got entangled around his body and in an attempt to save his neck, he got his finger cut.

According to the data collected by the petitioner, several persons and birds have lost their lives and got injured due to kite string.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)