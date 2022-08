Group of Delhi girls trash 13-year-old schoolmate; Police complaint filed

A group of five girls in the national capital allegedly beat a 13-year-old girl of their school and uploaded the video on a social networking site, Delhi Police informed on Thursday. According to the police, the accused group of girls study in class 10 and belong to the same school as that of the victim.

"One Allamuddin from Malka ganj on Wednesday reported that some girls in the school of his 13-year old daughter had a scuffle with her during the day, following which instead of reporting the matter he took her (victim) for primary treatment at Hindu Rao Hospital," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North). They reported the matter to the police after they found the alleged group of girls had uploaded the video over Instagram, after which they turned up to the police station to file the complaint, the DCP said quoting the complainant.

Stating that the girl was medically examined, he informed that the girl has also tendered a written complaint regarding the matter wherein she has assured to identify all five of them who are studying in class 10 in her school. The girl was also examined medically.

A case under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, and a Daily Diary (DD) entry was lodged at the Roopnagar police station, whose investigation would be filed before the Juvenile Justice Board. The police has taken the action as per the provisions of JJ Act.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

