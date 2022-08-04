Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine said on Thursday it had repelled multiple Russian assaults on a strategic stronghold in the east of the country, and the head of the NATO military alliance said Moscow must not be allowed to win the war. DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY
* The U.S. Senate and the Italian parliament both approved Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO. * Zelenskiy is seeking "direct talks" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end the war with Russia, the South China Morning Post reported.
* The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime passed through the Bosphorus Strait en route to Lebanon for a delivery that foreign powers hope will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis. * The European Union intends to put together another financing package for Ukraine by September that will amount to about 8 billion euros ($8.15 billion), a German government source said.
FIGHTING * The governor of the Donetsk region said three civilians had been killed in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Shevchenko and five wounded in the past 24 hours.
* Governors of Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk reported that their regions had been shelled overnight and civilian infrastructure and houses had been damaged. * Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.
