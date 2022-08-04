3 Namaste gang members held after encounter with police in Delhi

Two members of the Namaste gang, known for its penchant for greeting people with folded hands before robbing them, were arrested on Thursday after an encounter with police in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, officials said.

Police said that their third associate was also nabbed later on their instance.

The accused have been identified as Afzal (32) and Mohammad Shamshad (23), both residents of Ghaziabad in UP, and Shahid (43), a resident of Meerut in UP, they said.

According to police, the encounter took place near Vivekananda College in the morning between the gang members and the special police staff of Shahdara district.

One complainant stated that on Tuesday around 5.50 am, he was walking towards Vivekanand Mahila College and four unknown persons on bike and scooty intercepted him. They said 'namastey', robbed his golden bangle at gun point and ran away, a senior police officer said.

It was also revealed that on the same day within a time interval of fifteen minutes, another robbery of golden bangle was committed in Seemapuri area with same modus operandi, the officer said.

The accused targeted victims who were out on morning walk, they said.

Police checked over 150 CCTV cameras and found that the accused persons ran towards Sahibabad, Ghaziabad in UP, the officer said.

Later, police got a tip-off and laid a trap on Thursday near Vivekanand Mahila College. Around 4.30 am, the accused persons were spotted. They were signalled to stop, but the accused persons opened fire. Police also retaliated and fired on the accused persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

In the encounter, one of the gang members received a leg injury. The two accused persons were apprehended on the spot and one was later nabbed at their instance, the DCP said.

The accused revealed that they call themselves Namastey gang because before and after committing robbery, they fold their hands in front of the victim. They have rented a flat in Shalimar Garden Extension, police said.

Two pistols, eight live cartridges, one bike and one scooty were recovered from their possession, they said, adding that efforts are on to nab the fourth accused who is absconding.

Afzal is fruit and milk seller and Shamshad is an auto driver by profession, police added.

