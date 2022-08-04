Left Menu

China foreign minister walks out moments before ASEAN meeting gala dinner

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 04-08-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 20:14 IST
China foreign minister walks out moments before ASEAN meeting gala dinner
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi walked out before the start of a gala dinner of foreign ministers at a meeting in Cambodia on Thursday and was seen leaving the venue in a vehicle, witnesses said.

Wang Yi waved to media as he entered a holding room for the dinner then walked out of the venue, without giving a reason, according to Reuters journalists. Two witnesses working at the venue told Reuters Wang Yi was seen leaving in a vehicle.

The dinner was attended by more than a dozen foreign ministers including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi, and senior diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022