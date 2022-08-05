White House condemns Chinese launch of missiles near Taiwan

The White House on Thursday condemned China's decision to launch live missiles near Taiwan as "irresponsible" and said it expected Beijing would continue to react in the coming days to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Beijing's provocative actions are significant escalation and its long standing attempt to change the status quo," national security spokesperson John Kirby told a briefing.

