Left Menu

White House condemns Chinese launch of missiles near Taiwan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 01:02 IST
White House condemns Chinese launch of missiles near Taiwan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Thursday condemned China's decision to launch live missiles near Taiwan as "irresponsible" and said it expected Beijing would continue to react in the coming days to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Beijing's provocative actions are significant escalation and its long standing attempt to change the status quo," national security spokesperson John Kirby told a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022