White House says expects Russia to try and frame Ukraine for prison attack

The United States expects Russian officials to try and frame Ukrainian forces for an attack on the front-line Ukrainian town of Olenivka that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday. "We anticipate that Russian officials will try to frame the Ukrainian armed forces in anticipation of journalists and potential investigators visiting the site of the attack," Kirby told reporters.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he will launch a fact-finding mission into last week's attack after Russia and Ukraine both requested an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)