High inflation in July could be "shock" to Argentina's government -economy ministry source

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 07:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 07:00 IST
Inflation in July could be so high that it will "shock" Argentina's government, an economy ministry source told Reuters on Thursday, with high inflation expected in August as well.

Former Congressman Sergio Massa took office this week as the country's latest economy minister in the midst of an economic crisis, announcing measures intended to ensure fiscal austerity and shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

