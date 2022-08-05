Cong workers flock to party headquarters in Delhi ahead of protest
Congress workers and leaders on Friday converged at the party headquarters here to participate in the planned nationwide protest against price rise, hike in GST on essential items and unemployment.
The party is also protesting against the alleged misuse of central probe agencies by the government to target its leaders.
Top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached the party headquarters in the morning.
The party leaders, including MPs, are wearing black bands on their arms as a mark of protest.
The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding the protest in the national capital, citing that prohibitory orders are in place in New Delhi district.
The Congress MPs plan to march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan while party workers also seek to gherao the residence of the prime minister as part of the protest.
