Blinken says China missile actions unjustified, disproportionate and provocative

China's firing of missiles around Taiwan is a disproportionate, significant, and unjustified escalation and the United States has made it repeatedly clear to China it does not seek a crisis, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Blinken told a news conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum that the United States would not be provoked by China and Washington was seriously concerned, adding "there was no possible justification for what they have done."

