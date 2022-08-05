Blinken says China missile actions unjustified, disproportionate and provocative
Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:55 IST
- Country:
- Cambodia
China's firing of missiles around Taiwan is a disproportionate, significant, and unjustified escalation and the United States has made it repeatedly clear to China it does not seek a crisis, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
Blinken told a news conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum that the United States would not be provoked by China and Washington was seriously concerned, adding "there was no possible justification for what they have done."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- ASEAN Regional Forum
- United States
- Washington
- Taiwan
- State
- Antony Blinken
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Biden administration to rejig HHS to boost pandemic response - The Washington Post; WHO reports 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally, five deaths in Africa and more
Taiwan's concerns on the speed of arms sales will be conveyed to the US, says ex-US defense secretary
Biden plans talks with China's Xi soon, casts doubt on Pelosi Taiwan trip
US military believes not good idea for Pelosi to travel to Taiwan: Biden
Washington Sundar takes five-wicket haul on County debut for Lancashire against Northamptonshire