China sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-08-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 14:09 IST
- Country:
- China
China has announced unspecified sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit earlier this week to Taiwan.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Friday that Pelosi had disregarded China's concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
