After Griner trial, Kremlin says: we'll not discuss swaps in public
Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 14:54 IST
The Kremlin said on Friday that possible prisoner exchanges with the United States should not be discussed in public because if they were then they would never take place.
Speaking a day after U.S. basketball Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drugs charges, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "If we discuss prisoner exchanges via the press then they will never take place".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
