China military says it conducted drills to the north, southwest and east of Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-08-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 15:07 IST
- Country:
- China
China's military on Friday conducted air and sea combat drills to the north, southwest and east of Taiwan and continues "to test the troops' joint combat capabilities", it said in a statement on Friday.
The statement came on the official Weibo account of the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- China
- People's Liberation Army
- Eastern Theatre
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 943 new COVID cases for July 20 vs 1,012 day earlier
China censors strive to filter or erase details of mortgage protests
China's Henan province to start 2nd round of repayments to rural bank clients
Athletics-China's Feng Bin stuns women's discus for gold
Athletics-China's Feng Bin stuns women's discus for gold