Russia says it destroyed two U.S.-made howitzers in Ukraine - media
Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 15:59 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that it destroyed two U.S-made M777 howitzers in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.
Reuters has been unable to independently verify battlefield accounts from either side.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zaporizhzhia
- Ukraine
- Russia
- defence ministry
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
WRAPUP 2-Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Britain says Russia closing in on Ukraine's second biggest power plant
WRAPUP 4-Russia restarting major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals