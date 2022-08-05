LG directs Delhi CS to immediately resolve water issue at Montenegro consulate

Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday intervened to ensure clean water supply to consulate of Montenegro, directing Chief Secretary to resolve the issue immediately.

He also advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address such matters that affect the country's image in the world.

''Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non supply of water, unavailability of tankers & dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM @ArvindKejriwal ji to address such matters that affect India's image globally.

The LG was informed through a letter by honorary Consul General of Montenegro Dr Janice Darbari in India about getting no water supply for two days and no Delhi Jal Board water tanker either PTI VIT RCJ

