Three held for snatching woman’s mobile phone in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 00:42 IST
Two men, including a gold medalist in boxing, were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a woman in west Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar, police said on Friday.

The men have been identified as Aniket (19), a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, and Shivam Kumar (19), a resident of CRPF Camp at Jharoda in Rewari district, they said.

Police added that Aniket is a gold medalist in boxing.

On Monday, information was received regarding a snatching incident in Baba Haridas Nagar. The woman was going home in a rickshaw when three men on a motorcycle snatched her mobile phone and fled the spot, they said.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the spot and on Thursday the three persons roaming on a motorcycle were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The snatched mobile phone was recovered from them, police said, adding the motorcycle used in the crime was also seized.

Aniket and Kumar also disclosed their involvement in another snatching case which was committed on the same day by them, police said.

