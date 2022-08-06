Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's wife appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Varsha Raut, wife of arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate ED here in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a chawl and related transactions.The central agency had issued summons to Varsha Raut earlier this week.
- Country:
- India
Varsha Raut, wife of arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a 'chawl' and related transactions.
The central agency had issued summons to Varsha Raut earlier this week. Accordingly, she reached the ED office located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at 10.40 am. She is expected to be confronted with her husband, who is currently in the ED custody, and some other accused involved in the case. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers outside the ED office. The central agency is conducting a probe linked to a Rs 1,034-crore alleged land scam related to the redevelopment of the Patra ''chawl'' in Mumbai's Goregaon area. Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was arrested by the ED in this case on August 1 and a local court on Thursday sent him to further custody till August 8.
The ED had earlier told the court that Sanjay Raut and his family received ''proceeds of crime'' worth over Rs 1 crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project. In April, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Varsha Raut and two of associates of Sanjay Raut as part of its probe. The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited, at Palghar, Saphale (a town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).
The properties also include a flat in Mumbai suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a ''close associate'' of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.
Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited was involved in the redevelopment of the chawl, which had 672 tenants living in tenements on 47 acres belonging to the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA), the ED had said earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha: Jewellery store burgled in Thane; valuables worth Rs 41 lakh stolen
Thane man cheated of Rs 12.75 lakh with Hardiwar Ayurveda centre scheme
Maha: Several houses damaged as overhead water tank bursts in Thane locality, elderly woman injured
Thane: 400 chicken die as tempo overturns
Maha: Fake currency with face value of Rs 2 lakh seized in Thane district; three held