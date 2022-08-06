Left Menu

To reduce manual monitoring, Indian Army deploys AI-based surveillance system at borders

To enhance capabilities, the Indian Army has been deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) based surveillance systems on Northern and Western borders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 14:54 IST
To reduce manual monitoring, Indian Army deploys AI-based surveillance system at borders
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To enhance capabilities, the Indian Army has been deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) based surveillance systems on Northern and Western borders. Sources in the Defence establishment have confirmed that apart from deploying AI-based surveillance systems at borders, "They are also using it to keep watch on real-time social media monitoring, pattern recognition and prediction of adversary courses of action, etc."

"AI-based real-time monitoring software has been deployed for generating intelligence in Counter Terrorist Operations. AI-based suspicious vehicle recognition system has been deployed in eight locations in the Northern and Southern theatre," a source said. It has been said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is capable of providing considerable asymmetry during military operations.

It is envisaged that the use of AI will transform war-fighting paradigms. AI applications can be utilised for surveillance and detection, real-time social media monitoring, pattern recognition and prediction of adversary courses of action, etc. Indian Army has been closely collaborating with Academia and Indian Industry, as also DRDO for the realisation of complex AI-based projects.

For this, an AI Lab has been established at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering wherein AI projects have undergone extensive in-house testing before being given to a production agency for deployment. Indian Army has deployed several units of AI-Powered Smart Surveillance Systems on Northern and Western borders. The Unit is capable of handling heterogeneous inputs from devices such as PTZ cameras, and handheld thermal imagers.

This has considerably reduced the requirement for manual monitoring. AI-based suspicious vehicle recognition system has been deployed in eight locations in the Northern and Southern theatres.

AI-based real-time monitoring software has been deployed for generating intelligence in Counter Terrorist Operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022