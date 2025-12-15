US Kids Golf Indian Championship 2025 to be held in Manesar from December 17-19

With the objective of taking junior golf in India to new heights, the US Kids Golf Indian Championship 2025 is set to be held from 17th to 19th December 2025 at the Classic Golf & Country Club, Manesar, as per a press release from US Kids Golf India. This will be the 5th edition of this prestigious championship. This three-day multi-day tournament is a WAGR (World Amateur Golf Rankings) and JSB (Junior Golf Scoreboard) recognised ranking event, giving it significant international stature and credibility.

The championship will witness participation from around 100 young golfers, both boys and girls, from India and several other countries across the world. Players will compete across age categories ranging from Under-7 to Under-18 years. Countries participating under US Kids Golf Asia include: Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, and India.

The tournament will be hosted at the Classic Golf & Country Club, Manesar, which is South Asia's first signature Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course. Renowned for its world-class facilities and challenging layout, the venue provides the perfect stage for elite junior competition. US Kids Golf has long served as a launchpad for future stars, with several players from its ranks going on to achieve international success in the men's game. Notable names include world-class professionals such as Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia, and Aaron Rai, all of whom began their journeys through the junior golf circuit.

Prominent names from the Women's category include: Lexi Thompson, Cheyenne Woods, Aditi Ashok, Brittany Altomare and Alison Corpuz. The US Kids Golf Indian Championship is not just a tournament, but a global platform for young talent, offering aspiring golfers the opportunity to build a strong foundation for their international careers and emerge as the future stars of world golf. (ANI)

