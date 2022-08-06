Left Menu

CBI arrests son of Odisha industrialist Mahimananda Mishra in bribery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 14:54 IST
CBI arrests son of Odisha industrialist Mahimananda Mishra in bribery case
The CBI has arrested Charchit Mishra, the son of noted industrialist and Orissa Stevedores Ltd MD Mahimananda Mishra, in connection with the alleged payment of Rs 25-lakh bribe to an official of the Paradip Port Trust, officials said Saturday.

The agency has also nabbed a builder, Sisir Kumar Das, who was paid from the bribe money an advance for a property purchased by Chief Mechanical Engineer of the port trust Saroj Kumar Das, the main accused in the case arrested by the CBI, they said.

Saroj Kumar Das had allegedly demanded Rs 60 lakh as bribe from Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL) through his conduit Sumanta Rout to let it off without paying for the repair of a conveyor belt at the port that was damaged during unloading of goods, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier arrested Rout, Saroj Kumar Das, DGM of OSL Surya Narayan Sahu and another person named Sankha Subhra Mitra in connection with the case, they said.

These four accused were sent to five days of CBI custody by a special court, they said.

