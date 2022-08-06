Left Menu

Delhi: 4 arrested for sexual assault of spa employee

Delhi Police arrested four people after an employee of a spa-cum-massage centre in Delhi's Pitampura alleged she was molested and sexually assaulted by its manager and a client.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 16:12 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old woman complained of sexual assault in a spa centre at Delhi's Pitampura on Thursday.

Officials from Maurya Enclave police station rushed to the spot and began the investigation. "On August 4 at 10 p.m., a PCR call was received at PS Maurya Enclave regarding a sexual assault with a woman at a Spa Centre, Pitampura Delhi. The police immediately reached the spot (the ocean spa centre) where a victim aged 22 years along with her husband were present outside the spa centre and complained regarding sexual assault on her by the manager of the spa centre and one more person," said police.

She was sent to the hospital for her medical examination. A counsellor from DCW visited her. "She stated that on June 30 she joined the spa on August 4 at about 6 p.m. one person came there along with manager Rahul and demanded sexual favours. The manager offered her a cold drink, after consuming it she felt dizzy and both raped her," said police.

Accordingly, a case under Sections 354A/328/376 D of IPC was registered and both the accused persons were arrested. They have been identified as Rahul (21), who is the manager of the spa centre and Satish Kumar (48), the client. The owners have a licence from MCD, and the concerned civic agency has been intimated to cancel the license and seal the premises.

A case under 188 IPC has been registered against the Ocean Spa Centre for violation of guidelines and the owners of the spa centre Brij Gopal (49) and Sandeep (48) have also been arrested. Further, preventive action under Sections 107/150 CRPC has been taken against them. Investigation of the case is in progress, added police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

