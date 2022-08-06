Left Menu

Mumbai: 4 held from Gujarat for duping man over PAN card update

After he approached police, a probe first zeroed in on the Surat-based mobile phone shop of Ashish Bodara and Jemish Virani, he said.The duo led us to their associates Vipul Boghra and Pradeep Rangani.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 16:39 IST
Mumbai: 4 held from Gujarat for duping man over PAN card update
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested by Mumbai police from Surat in neighbouring Gujarat for their alleged involvement in duping people by seeking their details for PAN card update, an official said on Saturday.

As per complainant Rohit Ghuste, in March he had got a call on his mobile phone about a PAN card update and was asked to click on a link to upload the requisite details, the official said.

''Immediately after Ghuste's wife clicked on the link, Rs 1.40 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account. After he approached police, a probe first zeroed in on the Surat-based mobile phone shop of Ashish Bodara and Jemish Virani,'' he said.

''The duo led us to their associates Vipul Boghra and Pradeep Rangani. We have recovered 153 credit cards, several mobile phones and other documents that were used as part of this racket,'' the Amboli police station official said.

They have been charged with offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and have been remanded in police custody till August 9, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022