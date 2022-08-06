Left Menu

Maha: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping girl in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:20 IST
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court in Latur in Maharashtra sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a minor girl in 2017.

Amol alias Ratnakar Baburao Prayag (50) was also fined Rs 500 by Judge BB Kamble, an official said.

The girl was raped when she went to the accused's home on January 30, 2017 along with the latter's daughter to play.

The probe was carried out by MIDC police, the official added.

