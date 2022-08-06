Left Menu

MP: On woman constable's complaint, PSI booked for rape in Gwalior

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 06-08-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 20:33 IST
MP: On woman constable's complaint, PSI booked for rape in Gwalior
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub inspector has been booked for rape on the complaint of a woman constable in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The woman constable has said in her complaint that she was exploited by the PSI since 2015 on the pretext of marriage, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

''The woman had sent her complaint application to the SP of Datia as the PSI is posted there. The Datia SP sent the application to Gwalior after which a rape case was registered in Maharajpura police station,'' he said.

The two had met each other during a parade in Bhopal in 2015, he said..

A probe is underway in the case, Sanghi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022