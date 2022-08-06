Left Menu

4-month-old boy kidnapped from SMS hospital rescued; accused arrested

He was living in a rented accommodation in the Mansarovar area, the police officer said.The baby was allegedly kidnapped from the hospital on Wednesday and the police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to nab the accused.According to the police, a family had come to the hospital from Dausa for the treatment of their child.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-08-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 23:50 IST
4-month-old boy kidnapped from SMS hospital rescued; accused arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A four-month-old boy allegedly kidnapped from the government-run SMS Hospital here was rescued from the Mansarovar area on Saturday and the accused was arrested, police said.

Ten police teams comprising more that 100 personnel were engaged for four days in search of the baby, Divyansh, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajaypal Lamba.

The accused, Hemendra alias Raju (29), a resident of Bharatpur, has been arrested. He was living in a rented accommodation in the Mansarovar area, the police officer said.

The baby was allegedly kidnapped from the hospital on Wednesday and the police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to nab the accused.

According to the police, a family had come to the hospital from Dausa for the treatment of their child. The child was admitted to a hospital ward while his 4-month-old brother was accompanied by his mother and grandparents.

On Wednesday evening, the child's grandparents were having dinner in the SMS Hospital premises and the 4-month-old boy was lying nearby.

Taking the opportunity, the accused allegedly kidnapped the baby, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unlimited Earning Possibilities for Journalists: Ashutosh Singh, Founder and CEO Wortheum

Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unli...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022