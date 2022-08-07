Taiwan dispatches aircraft and ships in reaction to Chinese drills
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that it had sent aircraft and ships to "appropriately" react to Chinese military drills around the island.
Multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones continued to conduct joint drills near Taiwan on Sunday morning, simulating attacks on Taiwan and Taiwanese navy ships, the self-ruled island's defence ministry said in a news release.
