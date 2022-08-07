Left Menu

UP Police constable among 5 held for blackmailing man after making his indecent video

Five people, including three women and an Uttar Pradesh Police constable, were arrested for allegedly blackmailing a man after making his objectionable video, officials said on Sunday. The victim owed some money to one of the accused, identified as Swati Rathi, police said.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 07-08-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 14:10 IST
Five people, including three women and an Uttar Pradesh Police constable, were arrested for allegedly blackmailing a man after making his objectionable video, officials said on Sunday. The arrested constable has been put under suspension, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Rohit Singh Sajwan said, ''Five persons, including a constable named Dinesh Kumar, have been accused of blackmailing. The accused were arrested on Saturday and a probe is underway.'' Kumar was posted at the district's Pallavpuram police station. The victim owed some money to one of the accused, identified as Swati Rathi, police said. Rathi called the victim to his house and gave him tea spiked with sedatives. She along with her husband Rachit Rathi and her two female friends -- Radhika and Neeraj -- then made an objectionable video and started blackmailing the man with the help of the constable, police said. Tired of being blackmailed and getting repeated threats that the video will be uploaded on the internet, the victim finally lodged a complaint with the police, officials added.

