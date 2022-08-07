Left Menu

Maha: Shiv Sena demands strict action against accused in Bhandara rape case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 16:58 IST
Maha: Shiv Sena demands strict action against accused in Bhandara rape case
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena on Sunday demanded strict action against the three men involved in raping a 35-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Bhandara district.

A three-member delegation of the party led by spokesperson Manisha Kaiyande visited the government hospital in Nagpur where the victim is undergoing treatment.

The delegation also met the doctors and the police probing the case and demanded that the absconding culprits be arrested immediately.

Kaiyande demanded financial assistance and counselling for the survivor and sought that the trial in the case be expedited in a fast-track court.

The victim was still unconscious due to massive bleeding, the Shiv Sena leader said.

The incident came to light on August 5. Three men allegedly took the woman to Kardha forest area and raped her. The woman, who is a resident of Gondia district, was living with her sister in Bhandara due to marital dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022