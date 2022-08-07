Maha: Shiv Sena demands strict action against accused in Bhandara rape case

The Shiv Sena on Sunday demanded strict action against the three men involved in raping a 35-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Bhandara district.

A three-member delegation of the party led by spokesperson Manisha Kaiyande visited the government hospital in Nagpur where the victim is undergoing treatment.

The delegation also met the doctors and the police probing the case and demanded that the absconding culprits be arrested immediately.

Kaiyande demanded financial assistance and counselling for the survivor and sought that the trial in the case be expedited in a fast-track court.

The victim was still unconscious due to massive bleeding, the Shiv Sena leader said.

The incident came to light on August 5. Three men allegedly took the woman to Kardha forest area and raped her. The woman, who is a resident of Gondia district, was living with her sister in Bhandara due to marital dispute.

