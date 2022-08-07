Maha: Worker injured after falling down from second floor of factory

A 24-year-old labourer was injured after falling down from the second floor of a factory at Boisar in Palghar district, where he was working on Sunday, fire brigade officials said. The worker, Akash Raut, suffered a fracture and was rushed to a nearby hospital, they said, adding that he is out of danger. On being alerted about the incident, local police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a probe.

