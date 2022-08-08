Left Menu

Noida police announces reward on arrest of politician who 'assaulted' woman

The Noida police Monday announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of politician Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside a housing society here. Tyagi was Friday booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 assault or use of criminal force on any woman over a spat with a co-resident of the housing society.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-08-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 13:14 IST
Noida police announces reward on arrest of politician who 'assaulted' woman
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida police Monday announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of politician Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside a housing society here. Tyagi was Friday booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a spat with a co-resident of the housing society. The woman had objected to Tyagi planting some trees in the society's common area, citing violation of rules. He claimed he was within his rights to do so. Later, charges under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were added against him, according to officials. ''A reward of Rs 25000 has been announced by the Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police on the arrest of accused Shrikant Tyagi, named in an FIR lodged at police station Phase-2 of Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar,'' the police said in a statement.

Tyagi, absconding since Friday night, has also been booked in a case under Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly misusing the Uttar Pradesh government symbol on his car, officials said. While Opposition has claimed Tyagi is a member of the BJP, the ruling party has denied any link.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022