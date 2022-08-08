India seeking to block Chinese firms from its sub-$150 phone market - broadcaster ET NOW
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 14:14 IST
India is seeking to oust Chinese firms from its sub-$150 phone market, broadcaster ET NOW said on Monday citing unnamed news agencies.
The report said the move would come as a blow to Chinese companies Xiaomi and Realme.
