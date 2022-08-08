Left Menu

Teacher booked for allegedly beating students in HP’s Hamirpur

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 08-08-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 14:49 IST
A government school teacher has been booked for allegedly beating students in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Monday.

The teacher was posted as the trained graduate teacher (TGT) at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Doongri.

The matter came to the fore after some students of class VIIth approached their parents and alleged that they were mercilessly beaten up by the teacher on August 5, they said, adding that as a result, the parents reported the matter to the acting principal of the school, Nishi Goel.

On the complaint of the principal, a case was registered against the teacher identified as Prakash Chand under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhoranj police station, Superintendent of Police (Hamirpur) Dr Akriti Sharma said.

Further investigation into the indictment is underway, she added.

