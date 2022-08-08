Yemen FM says Iran-aligned Houthis not committed to key parts of U.N.-brokered truce
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 08-08-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
Yemen's internationally recognised government accused the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Monday of not abiding by a key element in a U.N.-brokered truce to reopen roads to the besieged city of Taiz saying the group was "running away" from its commitments.
Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak also said in a news conference in Amman that his Aden-based government supports any move to expand a U.N.-brokered truce beyond the latest two-month extension to a durable peace deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran says it arrests members of 'Israeli spy network'
Iranian President says US sanctions detrimental to global economy
Iranian lawmaker says Biden's Mideast tour failed
Youth Congress workers protest outside Goa restaurant allegedly owned by Smriti Irani's daughter
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Mufti accused J&K admin of ‘forcing’ people to buy tricolour