VP Naidu reviews status of Culture and Tourism projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Shri Naidu suggested early completion of the projects by working in close coordination with the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:00 IST
Shri Naidu has been regularly guiding various ministries and departments for early completion and full-fledged operationalisation of projects and institutions being set up under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today reviewed the status of projects related to Culture and Tourism in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Officials from the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture, led by the Minister, Shri G. Kishan Reddy gave a detailed presentation to the Vice President about the progress of the projects in the states. Shri Naidu suggested early completion of the projects by working in close coordination with the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It may be noted that Shri Naidu met the Minister, Shri Kishan Reddy last month also on 28th July and was briefed about the pending works in these states. Shri Naidu has been regularly guiding various ministries and departments for early completion and full-fledged operationalisation of projects and institutions being set up under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

During the presentation by the Ministry of Tourism, officials briefed Shri Naidu about the completed projects under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme (Coastal Circuit and the Buddhist Circuit in Andhra Pradesh, Eco Circuit, Tribal Circuit and Heritage Circuit in Telangana) and those under the Prashad Scheme (development of Amaravati and Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh). They also explained the details of other tourism-related projects in various stages of implementation in the states.

During the presentation by the Ministry of Culture, officials briefed Shri Naidu about the ongoing major conservation works such as the Thousand Pillar Temple, Hanamkonda, Veerbhadreshwar Swamy Temple, Lepakshi, Charminar, Hyderabad, among others. They also detailed the fund allocation and projects for Museums, Performing Arts, Zonal Cultural Centres, Libraries, and other institutions.

The Vice President complimented the officials for the progress and advised them to make regular field visits to the site of the projects and take personal initiative in expediting them.

(With Inputs from PIB)

