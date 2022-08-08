Sherman, Australia's Wong reaffirm commitment to maintaining peace across Taiwan Strait
Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:17 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong discussed China's recent actions and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in a meeting on Monday, the U.S. State Department said.
Sherman was visiting Australia as part of a trip to Pacific nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
