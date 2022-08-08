Iran's nuclear negotiators to return to Tehran from Vienna - IRNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:47 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's nuclear negotiators will return to Tehran from Vienna after days of indirect talks with Washington, the state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.
Consultations will continue with the coordinator of the talks and the other parties, IRNA added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Iran
- Tehran
- Vienna
- IRNA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran says it arrests members of 'Israeli spy network'
Iranian President says US sanctions detrimental to global economy
Iranian lawmaker says Biden's Mideast tour failed
Youth Congress workers protest outside Goa restaurant allegedly owned by Smriti Irani's daughter
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Mufti accused J&K admin of ‘forcing’ people to buy tricolour