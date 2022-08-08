Left Menu

Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for propagating 'Jihad' in India: NIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:04 IST
Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for propagating 'Jihad' in India: NIA
  • Country:
  • India

Two ''highly radicalised'' Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly involved in propagating 'Jihad' in India by posting hateful and incriminating materials online, were arrested from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency said Monday.

Hamidullah alias 'Raju Gaji' of Narayanganj district and Mohammad Sahadat Hussain alias ''Abidullah'' of Madaripur district in Bangladesh were arrested on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

They were arrested in a case related to the arrest of six active cadre of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, from Aishbagh in Bhopal early this year, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Hamidullah, also known by aliases 'Muffakir', 'Samad Ali Miyan' and 'Talha', and Hussain were close associates of the six arrested JMB members and were found using encrypted apps to communicate with their associates in India and Bangladesh.

''The arrested accused (Hamidullah and Hussain) are highly radicalised individuals and involved in propagating Jihad by posting hateful and incriminating materials online in various groups on different social media platforms to radicalise other people,'' the spokesperson said.

With the latest arrest, a total of nine accused have been held in the case so far, the official said.

The NIA said the arrested accused were found involved in propagating JMB ideology and motivating the youth to carry out 'Jihad' against India.

The case was initially registered on March 14 at Police Station STF Bhopal and re-registered by NIA on April 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022