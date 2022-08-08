Left Menu

Mumbai: Man beaten to death during liquor party in aviation union office

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:46 IST
Mumbai: Man beaten to death during liquor party in aviation union office
  • Country:
  • India

A man was beaten to death allegedly during a liquor party at an aviation union office in Santacruz in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Abdul Sheikh (50) and some others were drinking in the union office of the Airports Authority of India on Sunday night when the incident took place, he said.

''Sheikh is an AAI employee and was beaten to death allegedly by one Nikhil Sharma alias Kapali (30), who has been arrested. As per the complainant, Sheikh died when he intervened in a fight involving Sharma,'' the Santacruz police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022