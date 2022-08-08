EU puts forward 'final' text to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal
The European Union has put forward a "final" text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a senior EU official told reporters on Monday.
"Today we are tabling a text that is the final text," a senior EU official told reporters in a briefing as four days of talks on resurrecting the agreement wrapped up in Vienna.
