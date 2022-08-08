Left Menu

Telangana CM pays tributes to freedom fighters

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:13 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighters on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

It is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to safeguard and uphold independent India which had been achieved through the sacrifices of many freedom fighters, he said in a release. Rao said today’s youth should know the value and significance of the freedom and independence being enjoyed in the country now.

He called upon the people of Telangana to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and martyrs and pay tributes to them during the 15-day programmes being organised to commemorate the 75 years of independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

