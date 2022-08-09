Left Menu

Gujarat: 2 die, 10 injured due to electrocution during Tazia procession in Jamnagar

Muslims observe Muharram in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala As many as 12 participants in the procession were electrocuted after a tip of the Tazia -- a mini replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain -- came in contact with a live electric wire overhead, he official said.A spark was seen emerging from the tip of the Tazia after it touched the live wire.

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 09-08-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 12:33 IST
Gujarat: 2 die, 10 injured due to electrocution during Tazia procession in Jamnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons died and 10 others were injured after getting electrocuted during a Tazia procession taken out in Gujarat's Jamnagar city on the eve of Muharram, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Monday when the procession was passing through the Dharanagar locality of the city, a B-division police station official said. Muslims observe Muharram in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala As many as 12 participants in the procession were electrocuted after a tip of the Tazia -- a mini replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain -- came in contact with a live electric wire overhead, the official said.

A spark was seen emerging from the tip of the Tazia after it touched the live wire. The participants who were in contact with the Tazia suffered an electric shock, he said.

All the 12 people were rushed to a government hospital, where two of them were declared dead by doctors, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Asif Yunusbhai Malek (23) and Mohammad Waheed (25).

Tazia is generally made of bamboo and is decorated with colorful lights and paper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022